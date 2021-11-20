P Saravana Kumar's fifer takes Tamil Nadu to a stunning 8-wicket win against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy 2021-22. The team now makes its way into the finals of the tournament.

DO NOT MISS: P Saravana Kumar rattles Hyderabad with 5/21 🔥 🔥 The Tamil Nadu pacer put on an impressive show in the #SF1 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👍 👍 #TNvHYD Watch his brilliant performance 🎥 ⬇️https://t.co/8dQNpXHX6F pic.twitter.com/APCeEVVfpY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2021

