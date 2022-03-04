PAK 78/0 (24): Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique have given a brilliant start to Pakistan after the hosts elected to bat first. Australia managed to control the scoring rate at the start but the duo are starting to find the boundaries more often.

Just the start Pakistan would have wanted 👏 Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique have brought up the 50-run partnership. Watch the first #PAKvAUS Test LIVE and for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | 📝: https://t.co/oblLRqBJFc pic.twitter.com/I0pZJrDr1R — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2022

