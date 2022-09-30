England clinched a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 6th T20I match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 30, courtesy of a fiery fifty from opener Philip Salt. The English right-handed batter smashed 87 off just 41 deliveries including 13 fours and three sixes and bagged his second T20I half-century. Batting first, Pakistan posted 169/6 riding on Babar Azam's 87-run innings. With this victory, the visitors levelled the series 3-3 with one match remaining.

England Beat Pakistan by Eight Wickets:

