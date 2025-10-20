Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood has alleged that he has fallen victim to car fraud worth PKR 1.4 crore (Pakistani Rupees). In a series of posts on X, the cricketer detailed the ordeal he had to endure while alleging that a car showroom owner in Multan sold his car without its official documents, which were in his possession. Sohaib Maqsood also revealed that he later 'found his car' in a house in Lahore and had a conflict with the person to whom the car was sold. The 38-year-old, who represented the Pakistan National Cricket Team in 29 ODIs and 26 T20Is, further went on to seek help from the authorities, including PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in resolving this matter. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Sohaib Maqsood Alleges Falling Victim to Car Fraud

there is guy a showroom owner in multan who has a car showroom in multan who has done Big Fraud with me regarding my car worth 1.4 carore sold my car without documents documents are with me and in return gave me another car with fake Documents and got extra 70 lacs i request… — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 19, 2025

Sohaib Maqsood Seeks Help from Authorities to Resolve Car Fraud

And when i found My car after 8 months In lahore in one of the house in lahore i went there and said bhai this is my car i dont know who has given it to you or what please return this he said i have paid for this I said if you have Paid where are documents? if you have bought it… — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 19, 2025

