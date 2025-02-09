Some fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were spotted carrying the Indian national flag during the PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of the Tri-Series 2025 on Sunday, February 9. The Pakistan national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team battled it out in what was an entertaining contest at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. A group of fans had held out an Indian and Pakistan flag together at the Gaddafi Stadium with the message in between, "Pakistan is a safe country...Don't bring politics into the game." This alludes to the BCCI's refusal to send the India national cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan Tri-Series 2025: Glenn Phillips’ Heroics Guide New Zealand to 78-Run Victory Over Pakistan in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI.

Pakistan Fans Spotted Carrying Indian Flag in Lahore During PAK vs NZ

Pakistan fans brought the Indian flag to the venue during the Tri-Series match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore. 👏#Cricket #India #PAKvNZ #ODI pic.twitter.com/doN1hj7lAH — Harkishan Mahedele (@mahedele20181) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)