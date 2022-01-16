In a great gesture Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins directed his teammates to stop champagne celebration in order to call Usman Khawaja back on podium. As alcohol is prohibited in Islam, Khawaja was seen standing away from the podium as Australian team were set to begin their celebrations post Ashes 2021-22 victory. Realising this, Cummins called the batsman back on podium. In the video, Marnus Labuschagne was also seen waving towards Khawaja. The video of the gesture is now viral! AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test 2021–22 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Hosts Seal 4-0 Series Win After Terrible England Collapse.

Watch Viral Video

This might be a small gesture but this is what makes Pat Cummins great. He realised Khawaja had to dip because of the booze and rectifies it. pic.twitter.com/GNVsPGJhfK — Fux League (@buttsey888) January 16, 2022

