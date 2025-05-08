Amid ongoing political tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has confirmed that the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match has been shifted to Ahmedabad from Dharamsala due to "logistical challenges. Notably, Dharamsala airport has been shut down due to India-Pakistan political tension. Originally, the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match was scheduled to be played at the HPCA stadium on May 11, but has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 61st match of the IPL 2025 will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Chennai Super Kings Scalp Two Points, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted to Ahmedabad From Dharamsala

🚨 Update 🚨#TATAIPL Match No. 6️⃣1️⃣ between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians shifted to Ahmedabad from Dharamshala. Details 🔽 | #PBKSvMI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2025

