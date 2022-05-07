Punjab Kings have opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match number 52. PBKS have fielded an unchanged side. RR, on the other hand, have made one change. Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Karun Nair. PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard Online.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)