Perth Scorchers have won the Big Bash League 2022-23 title with a five-wicket win over Brisbane Heat in the final on Saturday, February 4. Need 176 to win, Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner scored an unbeaten 53 as his side won the game with four balls to spare. It was Perth Scorchers' fifth title. Andrew Tye Becomes Fastest Bowler to Take 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Feat During Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2022-23 Final.

Perth Scorchers Win Big Bash League 2022-23 Title

