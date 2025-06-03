The England vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 match at the Kennington Oval, London was stopped temporarily due to a pigeon refusing to leave the outfield. The batter played a shot and as the ball was travelling to the hands to Matt Potts in the deep, it went through a flock of Pigeons. Although none were hit, a pigeon refused to leave the outfield. Potts came forward and tried to pick it up but it shook his hands off. But immediately after, it finally took off and went away. Fans found fun in the sequence and cheered when the pigeon took off. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Azmatullah Omarzai’s Superb Diving Catch off His Own Bowling Dismiss Star Batter During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Pigeon Stops Play As It Refuses to Leave Ground

Pigeon stops play ⛔️ Luckily Matthew Potts has everything under control 👌 pic.twitter.com/juyl06Kp2n — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2025

