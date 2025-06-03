Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai pulled off a brilliant catch that dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli during the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 15th over. Omarzai bowled a brilliant short delivery which climbed towards Kohli. The RCB opener mistimed his pull shot. The bowler ran into the mid-wicket region and took a splendid diving catch. Kphli departed after scoring 45 off 35 deliveries, including three fours. Rajat Patidar Wicket Video: Kyle Jamieson Takes Revenge After Conceding Six, Removes Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain With Pinpoint Yorker During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Superb Catch by Azmatullah Omarzai

