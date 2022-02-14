Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Venkatesh Prasad paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama attack three years ago. Taking to Twitter, these members of India's cricketing fraternity paid homage to the martyrs of the attack.

See Their Posts:

Virat Kohli:

My tribute to the martyrs and the families of the Pulwama attack. Always in our hearts. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2022

VVS Laxman:

Salute to the brave CRPF Jawans who laid down their lives in the #PulwamaAttack. Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs . Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/udUVgxFOhy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2022

Gautam Gambhir:

Terrorism will be wiped off from the face of this earth. Never forget #PulwamaAttack — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2022

Venkatesh Prasad:

Naman to all the brave martyrs. Never forget. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/cDOEpH1JB3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 14, 2022

