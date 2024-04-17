Shikhar Dhawan the captain of the Punjab Kings took to his official Instagram page and shared a heartwarming post in which he shared images with son Zoraver's Punjab Kings jersey. Dhawan was also wearing the jersey in one of the photos. Dhawan captioned the image as, "You’re Always with Me, My Boy". In December 2023, Dhawan also shared an emotional post on his son's birthday in which he mentioned how he had not met his son in the last year. IPL 2024: Sanjay Bangar Confirms Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan out of Action for ‘Atleast 7–10 Days’ With Shoulder Injury.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Shikhar Dhawan

