Chennai Super Kings have named Rahul Tripathi as their Impact Player sub in place of speedster Khaleel Ahmed, whereas Mumbai Indians named Vignesh Puthur as their Impact Player, who replaced veteran Rohit Sharma during the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Earlier in the match, Mumbai were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs after Chennai's star spinner Noor Ahmad bagged a four-wicket haul. Why Hardik Pandya is Not Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Clash? Here's the Reason for Suryakumar Yadav Leading Five-Time Champions in Match 3 of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Vignesh Puthur Named Impact Player for Mumbai Indians

🔁 Rohit Sharma Subbed Out – Vignesh Puthur Steps In! Kerala’s rising talent, Vignesh Puthur, a left-arm wrist-spinner, comes in as the Impact Substitute for Rohit Sharma in the clash against CSK! 🏏🔥 Big moment for the youngster — can he make it count under the Chepauk lights?… pic.twitter.com/lSxnSM1A1X — হৃদয় হরণ 💫✨ (@thundarrstorm) March 23, 2025

Rahul Tripathi Impact Player for CSK

