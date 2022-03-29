Sanju Samson scored a quick-fire half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match. Samson scored fifty off just 25 balls. He was eventually dismissed on 55 off 27 balls. During his stay, Samson slammed three fours and five sixes.

