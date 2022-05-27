Rajasthan Royals had a good day on the field as they restricted RCB to 157/8 in Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 on Friday, May 27. Rajat Patidar starred with yet another good knock as he scored 58 runs off 42 balls. For Rajasthan Royals, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets apiece.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)