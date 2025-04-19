Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, in the second match of the Saturday double-header. RR are eighth in the points table, while LSG are sitting in fifth place in the IPL 2025 standings. A win will propel LSG to third, while a victory for RR will see the franchise better their net run-rate. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the live scorecard of the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match can scroll down below to get all the information here. RR vs LSG IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match Scorecard

