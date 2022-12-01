Indian women's cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad and her friends were involved in an altercation at a supermarket. After some argument with staff, Rajeshwari's friends were seen thrashing the shopkeeper. Reportedly, after CCTV footage went viral both the parties solved the matter and no police complaint was registered.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad's Argument with Shopkeeper

