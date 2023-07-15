Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket, with him achieving this feat in the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023. Ashwin had earlier become the third Indian to take 700 wickets in international cricket and now he has 709 to his name, courtesy of his match haul of 12 wickets. With this feat, he has surpassed Harbhajan Singh, who had 707 wickets to his name. Ravi Ashwin Completes His Eighth 10-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During Day 3 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes India's Second-Highest Wicket Taker in International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the 2nd highest wicket taker for India in International cricket. History created by Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/fZkgefmKSq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2023

