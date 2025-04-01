Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni Combine to Take Stunning Juggling Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Ravi Bishnoi took an astonishing catch, with the help of some outstanding effort from Ayush Badoni, to help Digvesh Singh scalp the wicket of the Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Prabhsimran Singh looked to power a shot out of the ground, over the deep mid-wicket area, but Ayush Badoni standing near the boundary ropes tried his best to grab the ball with both hands while falling backward, but as soon as he realized he would be outside the ropes, he threw the ball back inside play, where Ravi Bishnoi dived forward and completed the catch, making no mistake. Digvesh Singh Performs Kesrick Williams' Notebook Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ravi Bishnoi Catch vs Punjab Kings:

Superb. Smart. Special 🤝 A brilliant tag-team effort from Ayush Badoni & Ravi Bishnoi helped #LSG get the crucial wicket of Prabhsimran Singh! 👏#TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/PxXxEwvX5G — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2025

