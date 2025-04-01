The 25-year-old Digvesh Singh took the first wicket of Punjab Kings in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match when he scalped Priyansh Arya's way to the dugout. But now, more than the wicket, his unique celebration has caught the eye of many. Immediately after Shardul Thakur caught the catch, the Lucknow Super Giants bowler went near the batsman and made the gesture of writing something in his palm, much like Kesrick Williams' notebook celebration after dismissing Virat Kohli some years back. The aggressive celebration has now become viral, and also the talk of the match. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of LSG vs PBKS: Check Full Score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings T20 Cricket Match.

Digvesh Singh's Celebration After Picking Priyansh Arya's Wicket:

Digvesh Rathi took the Wicket of Priyansh Arya pic.twitter.com/k41lj713sz — Hitartha Bairagi (@BairagiHitartha) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)