Ravindra Jadeja performed his trademark 'sword' celebration after scoring his sixth century in Test cricket, during the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The all-rounder, who was earlier named vice-captain of the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, played a stellar knock and continued his good form in the longest format as he dominated the West Indies bowlers and did not let them trouble him a lot in the course of his innings. After reaching his century off 168 deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja swung his bat like he would do to a sword, a celebration which he has made his own over the years. Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India’s Fourth-Highest Six-Hitter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Performs His Trademark 'Sword' Celebration

