Ravindra Jadeja won the man of the match award for his all-round display for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The CSK star scored 21 runs off 16 balls and later, finished with figures of 1/19 of his four overs. Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Is a Must-Watch! (See Pics and Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Wins Man of the Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)