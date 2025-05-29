Punjab Kings produced a lackluster batting performance as they got bowled out for only 101 on the board during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Marcus Stoinis was the only one who was looking like could score some runs but after getting some shots right, he played an across the line hoik to Suyash Sharma and got cleaned up. His wife, Sarah Czarnuch, sitting in the stands, was spotted visibly upset and using an F-word to express her feelings. Fans were shocked and the video went viral on social media. Viral Video Shows Animated Virat Kohli Providing Inputs To Bowlers and Captain Rajat Patidar During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match.

Marcus Stoinis' Wife Sarah Czarnuch Spotted Using 'F-Word'

Cricket can be a brutal sport🙌🙌. Watch M. Stoinis getting dismissed by Suyash Sharma. Wait for the reaction of that lady in the crowd😭😭😭😭 @moyo35003 @Merovaeous#PBSK#RCB#Playoffs pic.twitter.com/zFujfrnR47 — weymarzk_the_basser (@weymarplanet1) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)