The IPL 2024 schedule was announced earlier today and it featured some blockbuster matches to start off with, in the first 15 days of the competition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one of the most popular teams, are to play the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the reigning champions on March 22. The Faf du Plessis-led outfit next will take on Punjab Kings (March 25), Kolkata Knight Riders (March 29) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 2) at home before playing an away match against Rajasthan Royals on April 6. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

RCB IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

The wait is over, and our first 5⃣ fixtures of the #TATAIPL2024 are finally out 🤩⏰ We take on CSK in the season opener, and then play 3 consecutive matches at home! How excited are you, 12th Man Army? 👊#IPL2024 #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/q5FvO0rzY2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)