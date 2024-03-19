After much anticipation, RCB has finally released their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2024 season in the RCB Unbox Event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana unveiled the new jersey during the event. The jersey's design has a slight change from last year. Also, the color combination of the jersey has a new look to it with blue replacing black. The RCB cricketers clicked pictures donning their new jerseys which already went popular among the fans. Royal Challengers Bangalore Renamed As Royal Challengers Bengaluru At RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2024, Franchise Reveals New Team

IPL 2024 Jersey of RCB

RCB is red Now kissed with blue We’re ready with our new armour To Play Bold for you! Presenting to you, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match livery of 2024! 🤩 How good is this, 12th Man Army? 🗣️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/2ySPpmhrsq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

RCB Jersey Unveiling

Imagine unveiling your new Jersey and team name and then following it up with playing the Kurt Angle soundtrack that will invariably make the audience voice out "You Suck" 😢 Who was that DJ? Best wishes RCB!#RCBUnbox #RCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/646g5vuZzK — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) March 19, 2024

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in RCB New Jersey For IPL 2024

RCB New Jersey For IPL 2024 Released

Namma RCB team for IPL 2024 in new jersey❤️🥺 This team is an emotion. pic.twitter.com/NxauiuGbwj — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 19, 2024

RCB New Jersey in Red and Blue Combination

The new RCB Jersey for IPL 2024. We shall bleed Red and Blue ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uZ6VlqfUTG — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 19, 2024

RCB Cricketers in RCB New Jersey

Instagram - 3,50,000+ Live. YouTube - 2,65,000+ Live. - The RCB Jersey reveal announcement was seen live by more than 6 Lakhs fans. The Brand RCB...!!! 🔥 #RCBUnbox #RCB pic.twitter.com/taI7uooVrJ — Aadya✨💜 (@Kohligram) March 19, 2024

Virat Kohli in RCB New Jersey

