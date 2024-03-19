RCB are all geared up for the challenge for their first title in the upcoming IPL 2024. Ahead of that, they make a big announcement in the RCB Unbox Event at Bengaluru that the name of the franchise will be changed from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have also released a new logo with the new name on it. RCB has played as Royal Challengers Bangalore for 16 IPL season and 2 WPL seasons since their inception in 2008 and 2023 respectively. 'It's A Dream of Mine' Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Goal For IPL 2024 During RCB Unboxing Event (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Renamed As Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ. PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

