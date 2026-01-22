Australian power-hitter Grace Harris and England fast bowler Lauren Bell, both key figures for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), were spotted by local fans on Wednesday while taking a casual stroll through the streets of Vadodara. The international duo, currently in the city for the Gujarat leg of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, were spotted running near Vasna Road as the tournament took a break after a rigorous few weeks. A video of the RCB players enjoying their morning walk also went viral earlier on social media, garnering significant attention for its candid portrayal of the global stars embracing the local atmosphere. Shreyanka Patil Becomes Youngest Bowler to Grab 5-wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match.

RCB Stars Take Stroll In Vadodara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal Thakor KT (@krunalthakorkt)

