Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Shreyanka Patil scripts history as she becomes the youngest bowler to grab a 5-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Patil achieved this feat in the ongoing WPL fixture against the Gujarat Giants (GG) at Navi Mumbai on Friday. Patil's five-fer was the standout performance, helping RCB secure their third successive win in the WPL 2026. Harleen Deol From 'Retired Out' to Match-Winning Heroics: Watch WPL 2026 Videos.

With this win, RCB is at the top with three wins in three games, while GG is at third, with two wins and two losses each. This was also Patil's third 4-plus wicket haul in the WPL; Amelia Kerr (2) is the only other with multiple such hauls.

The off-spinner, who played a pivotal role in the match, finished with impressive figures of 5 for 23, dismantling the Gujarat Giants' batting order. She sent Beth Mooney back inside the powerplay, and then added the wickets of Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar and Renuka Singh to return 5 for 23. WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma, Gujarat Giants All-rounder, Ruled Out Due to Minor Injury.

Speaking on her five-wicket haul after the match, Patil said, "I am very, very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20S."

Patil has standout WPL numbers, with 27 scalps in 18 matches at a brilliant average of 16.81, with two four-wicket hauls and a five-fer under her belt. Following her five-wicket haul, Patil now joins Nandani Sharma of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sophie Devine of GG on the purple cap leaderboard, with all three bowlers grabbing eight wickets. All three have eight wickets now, but Nandani has a grip on the cap. (ANI)

