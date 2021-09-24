Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The toss was delayed due to sandstorm at Sharjah. Meanwhile, CSK are sticking to the winning combination. RCB have made two changes. Tim David, Singaporean cricketer, is making his debut.

Team Update 2⃣ changes for @RCBTweets as Navdeep Saini & Tim David named the team@ChennaiIPL remain unchanged. #VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/2ivCYOWCBI Here are the Playing XIs 👇 pic.twitter.com/gd6Ru9ognz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2021

