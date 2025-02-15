The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 saw several records being scripted, one of them being the highest-ever match aggregate recorded in the history of the Women's Premier League 2025. On February 14, both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on an absolute run-fest at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match saw a total of 403 runs being scored, which is the most in a match in the WPL, going past the previous record, that interestingly was set by these two teams when they faced each in WPL 2023 in Mumbai. Gujarat Giants batted first and scored 201/5 and RCB chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Giants By Six Wickets in First Match of WPL 2025; Ellye Perry, Richa Ghosh Shine as Defending Champions Register Highest Successful Run Chase in WPL History.

RCB vs GG Records Highest Match Aggregate in WPL History

Highest match aggregates in the WPL 403 - GG sv RCB, Vadodara, 2025* 391 - GG vs RCB, Brabourne, 2023 386 - RCB vs DC, Brabourne, 2023 381 - GG vs MI, Delhi, 2024 380 - DC vs UPW, DY Patil, 2023#WPL2025 #GGvRCB — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) February 14, 2025

