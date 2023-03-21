Amelia Kerr was the star performer with the ball for Mumbai Indians as her three-wicket haul restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to just 125/9. Harmanpreet Kaur finally won a toss in the tournament and opted to bowl first and her decision turned out to be right, with Royal Challengers Bangalore losing the in-form Sophie Devine to a run out in the first over. Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry attempted to revive the innings, but the former perished for 24 runs. Wickets kept tumbling for RCB. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry scored 29 runs each, but the former's knock came off just 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Harleen Deol Pulls Off Stunning Catch to End Harmanpreet Kaur’s Knock During GG-W vs MI-W Match (Watch Video).

RCB-W vs MI-W Innings Update:

Amelia Kerr is our 🔝 performer from the first innings of the #TATAWPL match #RCBvMI She got 3️⃣ important wickets that helped @mipaltan restrict #RCB to 125/9 Watch her bowling summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/RGntxtU6PN — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 21, 2023

