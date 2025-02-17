Royal Challengers Bengaluru ace leg-spinner Georgia Wareham dismissed Delhi Capitals batters Sarah Bryce and Radha Yadav in one over, which derailed Capitals' batting attack during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The wicket incidents happened during the 18th over of the Delhi Capitals innings. During the third ball of the over, Wareham pushed through flat outside off. Sarah Bryce jumped out of her crease and didn't get anywhere close to the ball. The batter missed out completely, and Richa Ghosh did the rest. Wareham took the wicket of Radha Yadhav during the fifth ball of the same over. The leg-spinner dragged her length back, and Radha slapped it back towards the bowler. Wareham took a sharp catch. Sarah Bryce made 23 runs, and Radha Yadav was dismissed for a duck. WPL 2025 Purple Cap List Updated: Gujarat Giants Dominate as Ashleigh Gardner Rises to Top Spot, Priya Mishra in Second Place.

Double-Wicket Over for Georgia Wareham

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)