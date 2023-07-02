During Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Ashes 2023 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, commentator Kevin Pietersen on air, said that the Australian had sent Nathan Lyon out to bat hoping that the spinner gets concussed in a bid to avail Todd Murphy as a concussion substitute. Lyon slammed that comment saying that he has lost a mate being hit on the head so that's a poor conversation to have. Now, Pietersen's co-commentator Ricky Ponting clarifies on that statement indicating Pietersen meant it indicating something else.

Ricky Ponting Clarifies Kevin Pietersen's 'Concussion Substitute' Comment For Nathan Lyon

Cleared up by Ricky Ponting! 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/nfftW98nQb — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)