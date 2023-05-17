Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden half-century off just 25 balls in the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. The South African played aggressively right from the start of his innings and smashed three fours and four sixes in this knock. His knock has kept Delhi Capitals in front in this contest. Shikhar Dhawan Takes Wonderful Catch to Dismiss David Warner During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rilee Roussouw Smashes First IPL Fifty

RILEE 💥 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 17, 2023

