Rilee Rossouw struck a century as South Africa scored a mammoth 205/5 in their Group 2 match against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27. The Proteas batter tore apart the Bangladesh bowling attack with seven fours and eight sixes as he finished with 109 runs off just 56 balls. He was ably supported by Quinton de Kock, with whom he built a solid partnership, giving South Africa a solid start after losing skipper Temba Bavuma early.

SA vs BAN Innings Update:

🔁 INNINGS CHANGE Rilee Rossouw's second T20I century stole the show, as his partnership with Quinton de Kock (63) helped us post 205/5 in our 20 overs #SAvBAN #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 27, 2022

