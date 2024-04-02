Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 16 of the IPL 2024 season. As both teams were preparing hard for the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant took the opportunity to meet Gautam Gambhir – KKR Mentor and Chandrakant Pandit who is the KKR coach. Pant was out of action for more than a year; recovering from injuries. KKR is unbeaten at the moment in IPL 2024, while DC defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last match, ending CSK’s unbeaten run. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer Meet at Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024, Have Friendly Conversation (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Meets Gautam Gambhir, Chandrakant Pandit

