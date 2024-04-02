Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of only two unbeaten teams in the IPL 2024 season so far and they will now face Delhi Capitals (DC) at Visakhapatnam. During the practice sessions, DC captain Rishabh Pant was seen chatting with his KKR counterpart Shreyash Iyer. Both batsmen are in top form right now. Pant scored his first half-century of the IPL 2024 in the last match, while Iyer scored an unbeaten 39 runs to ensure his team’s victory in the last match against RCB. KKR IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Kolkata Knight Riders Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer Meet at Vizag

The one where they met again 🫶 pic.twitter.com/SGEGQSBn5b — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 2, 2024

