The controversy between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela has seemed to have come to an end with the latter apologising to the Indian cricket team star. The Bollywood actress, in a viral video, is seen saying "All I want to say is that..nothing..sorry, I am sorry," when asked what she wanted to say to Rishabh Pant. A while ago, she had claimed that a popular personality with the initials, 'RP' had waited to meet her while she was asleep. Reacting to this, Pant had stated in an Instagram story that it was not true.

Watch Urvashi Rautela Say Sorry to Rishabh Pant:

urvashi said sorry to rishabh 😳 pic.twitter.com/zb7SALh8d8 — ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@reaadubey) September 13, 2022

