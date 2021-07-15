Rishabh Pant has been reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of IND vs ENG 2021 Test Series. The Indian wicketkeeper is currently under quarantine.

JUST IN: Rishabh Pant, a part of India's 23-man squad in England, tests positive for COVID-19. The wicketkeeper-batter is in quarantine and won't be travelling to Durham with the team. — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 15, 2021

