Riyan Parag struck a crucial fifty to help Rajasthan Royals post 144/8 after RCB bowlers put on a clinical display in their IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday, April 26. Parag struck 56 off 31 deliveries with three fours and four sixes as his knock rescued Rajasthan Royals after they lost early wickets, with Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) doing most of the damage. Wanindu Hasaranga too had a good day with the ball with two wickets for 23 runs.

