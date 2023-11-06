Robelinda2, the popular YouTube channel on cricket videos, has been officially terminated by the platform due to a series of copyright strikes. The popular YouTube channel was run by Australian Rob Moody and it had one of the biggest archives of cricket videos on the web. It ran for 14 years and over all this time, it grew extremely popular amongst the fans and members of the cricket fraternity. Taking to 'X', Moody shared this development as he wrote, "Robelinda2 YouTube channel has been officially terminated. 14 years of fun it was! Thanks for watching!" He also shared a video of the copyright strikes he received, which were from 'Marhaba Cricket India Ltd.' As per a report, the ICC reached out to Moody after this development. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Anecdote of How a ‘Kaali Peeli’ Taxi Came to His Rescue As Mumbaikars Bid Goodbye to Iconic Mode of Transport.

Robelinda2 Cricket YouTube Channel Officially Terminated

Video of Copyright Strikes He Received

Received the YT termination email. Here’s the info of company responsible for it. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/flT6njNBql — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) November 5, 2023

