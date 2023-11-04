As the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis, one of the most popular modes of transport in Mumbai over all these years gets discontinued, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share an anecdote involving the last time he had a ride in one of them. Recalling that experience, Tendulkar shared that he was set to go Nagpur to take on Sri Lanka and had to reach the airport on time. Unfortunately, one tire of his car had punctured. It was then he found a 'Kaali Peeli' taxi on the flyover and despite there being a passenger inside, he was welcomed inside. Eventually, Sachin managed to reach the airport on time in the taxi where he managed to accommodate his kit bag and luggage. ‘Life Has Truly Come Full Circle’ Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Post After Unveiling of His Statue at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

Ek Mumbaikar ki ek Kaali-Peeli kahaani... Thank you for those memories! 🚕 pic.twitter.com/6X06vfczmK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 4, 2023

