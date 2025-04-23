Rohit Sharma Completes 12,000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match

India national cricket team captain and Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma has completed has achieved the glorious milestone of completing 12,000 runs in T20s. The "Hit-Man" of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma reached this milestone during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match. Rohit Sharma came in as an impact player during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match and went on to score a half-century during the chase while achieving the glorious record, scoring 70 runs in 46 balls. Virat Kohli Reaches 10,000 Runs Milestone in ODIs: Mumbai Police Wishes the Indian Captain in a Witty Manner!.

Rohit Sharma Reaches 12,000 Runs Milestone in T20 Cricket:

12k T20 runs and still not tired of hitting sixes! 😎 Rohit Sharma = Class + Power + Swagger 💥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/sDBWQG63Cl #IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/JyMUPTblKn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2025

