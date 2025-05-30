Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma had luck with him during the IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. During the second over of the MI innings, Prasidh Krishna bowled a brilliant delivery, but Gerald Coetzee made a mess and dropped a catch. If that wasn't enough, five balls later during Mohammed Siraj's over, wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis dropped the former MI captain again, in what was an equally regulation chance behind the stumps. Meanwhile, fans shared some of the viral memes and jokes on social media after Gujarat Titans fielders dropped Rohit Sharma twice. What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

Lol

Rohit Sharma - With catch drop without catch drop pic.twitter.com/ytjOea7iiO — H. (@HyperVK18_) May 30, 2025

Funny Meme after Rohit Sharma Gets Lifeline

3 overs me itne catch drop aur miss field 🫡 pic.twitter.com/s8y3Q0WqW5 — CricWave (@thecricwave) May 30, 2025

Hilarious

Rohit Sharma After his Catch Dropped

Rohit Sharma after his catch was dropped#MIvGTpic.twitter.com/Kcl1MzLh0z — Bakbar (@TheLak28) May 30, 2025

Oops

Dropped 2 easy catches of Rohit Sharma in Eliminator Ambani is back 🔥 #MIvsGT #GTvsMI#GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/eSYj2WAmUF — BR Sain Nagaur (@brsain_) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)