Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma had luck with him during the IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. During the second over of the MI innings, Prasidh Krishna bowled a brilliant delivery, but Gerald Coetzee made a mess and dropped a catch. If that wasn't enough, five balls later during Mohammed Siraj's over, wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis dropped the former MI captain again, in what was an equally regulation chance behind the stumps. Meanwhile, fans shared some of the viral memes and jokes on social media after Gujarat Titans fielders dropped Rohit Sharma twice. What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

Lol

Funny Meme after Rohit Sharma Gets Lifeline

Hilarious

Rohit Sharma After his Catch Dropped

Oops

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)