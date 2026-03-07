Mumbai, March 7: Authorities have released an updated mugshot and s*x offender registration records for Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder in Louisiana, providing new details regarding her criminal history and physical identifiers. The 43-year-old, who gained national notoriety following a high-profile case involving a teenage boy, remains under strict law enforcement supervision. The latest filings include a comprehensive list of "distinctive" tattoos that officials use to track her compliance with state registry requirements.

The newly released records document a series of tattoos that Roberts has acquired over several years. According to the registry, she possesses at least six visible tattoos, many of which are described as being of "amateur" or "tacky" quality in public discourse. Misty Roberts Case: Former DeRidder Mayor Registers as S*x Offender After Conviction.

The identifiers include a heart on her right hand, a cross on her left thumb, and various script designs across her arms and torso. Law enforcement officials noted that these permanent markings serve as critical tools for identification, as s*x offenders are required by law to update their profiles whenever their physical appearance undergoes a significant change. Among the tattoos are Andrew on her left wrist, the middle name of Roberts’ on-and-off lover William Andrew Cronce, whom she dated after she split from her hubby in 2023. She also has a Leo star sign on her right wrist, a bow on her right hip, and " love you" across her abdomen.

Misty Roberts Mugshot and S*x Offender Record

In her mugshot, Roberts is seen wearing pearls and a cross necklace. Her s*x offender record revealed that she is covered in half a dozen tattoos. It is woth noting that Misty Roberts demure-looking mugshot was plastered on the state's s*x offender online registry on Friday, March 6, just days after she was convicted of having s*x with her son's 16-year-old best friend at a pool party in 2024. Brandon Roberts Rape Case: Misty Roberts Brother Was Also Accused of Raping Teenage Girl and Young Woman, Awarded 32 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty.

The mugshot also shows Roberts wearing pearl earrings and a matching headband, as well as a thin gold crucifix chain around her neck. The prim look of Roberts was in stark contrast to a physical description on the s*x offender register. As per the offender, the former mayor has several tattoos including a butterfly and an apparent tribute to her post-divorce lover who died in early 2024. Roberts, who resigned as the mayor of DeRidder shortly before she was arrested, has now registered as a tier one s*x offender.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

