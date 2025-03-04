India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The veteran opener shattered the record of legendary Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in ICC ODI Events history. Rohit Sharma achieved this elite milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on March 4. Rohit Sharma made 28 runs off 29 deliveries, including three fours and one six. With this, the Indian captain took his tally to 65 sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle's 64 tally. Talking about the contest, Team India thrashed Australia by six wickets. The Men in Blue chased down a 265-run target after Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 84 runs. 'Revenge Complete!' Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record of Most Sixes in ICC ODI Events

Rohit Sharma now has MOST sixes in ICC ODI events. 65 - ROHIT SHARMA🇮🇳 64 - Chris Gayle🏝️ 49 - Glenn Maxwell🇦🇺 45 - David Miller🇿🇦 42 - Sourav Ganguly🇮🇳 42 - David Warner🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/uaH7HCXCKd — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 4, 2025

