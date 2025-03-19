T20 cricket is a format of extremes, where a batter either makes heaps of runs or manages to score nothing. With batting getting more fast-paced and technically inapt, the number of ducks is on the increase, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a competition, where the best play, and from time to time falter. Over the 17 editions of IPL, each season bears witness to top international stars failing for ducks in crunch moments, which makes for a fun watching experience for fans. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The ducks have several forms, and in the IPL rather than just from ducks, golden ducks are also a common occurrence. A golden duck is a mode of dismissal when the batter gets dismissed for a one-ball zero, which occurs when batters are on the lookout for quick runs. Check below to see which cricketer has recorded the most ducks in IPL history.

Most IPL Ducks

Player Franchises Matches Ducks Glenn Maxwell DC, PBKS, MI, RCB 134 18 Dinesh Karthik DC, Gl, KKR, PBKS, MI, RCB 234 18 Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, MI 257 17 Piyush Chawla CSK, KKR, PBKS, MI 192 16 Sunil Narine KKR 177 16 Rashid Khan GT, SRH 121 15 Mandeep Singh DC, KKR, PBKS, RCB 111 15 Manish Pandey DC, KKR, PBKS, RCB, SRH, PWI, LSG, MI 171 14 Ambati Rayudu CSK, MI 204 14 Harbhajan Singh CSK, KKR, MI 163 13

While Glenn Maxwell leads the most ducks in the IPL charts, Rohit Sharma with 11, heads the most scores of zero as franchise captain, while leading Mumbai Indians. In terms of most golden ducks in IPL history, Rashid Khan leads the tally with 11, followed closely by Maxwell with 9. IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arijit Singh Among Star Performers Set to Enthrall Fans Ahead of KKR vs RCB Opener, Says Report.

Interestingly, the first ever 'golden duck' came in the same IPL match, when KKR clashed with Deccan Chargers in the 2008 edition, when first Ajit Agarkar trapped Chaminda Vaas, and then when Vaas claimed Ricky Ponting.

With IPL 2025 starting March 22, expect several new players to enter the top 10 list, and few already present in the list to better there tally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).