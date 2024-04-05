)Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma was seen holding his daughter Samaira in his lap while he arrived at the airport. Sharma was also accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh. However, in an adorable gesture, Rohit signalled the paps to remain quiet as his daughter was sleeping. Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal Share Laughs During Training Session As Former Teammates Reunite Ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Showcases Adorable Gesture Carrying his Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

