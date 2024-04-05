Ahead of the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli caught up with his old teammate and Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Both the players shared laughs during their meeting at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chahal was groomed under the leadership of Kohli when he used to play for RCB. Virat Kohli Sings 'Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega' Hugging Avesh Khan as Yuzvendra Chahal Looks On, Watch RCB Star Cricketer in Jovial Mood Ahead of IPL 2024 Match Against RR (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal Have Friendly Interaction

Some friendships never change! 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/UzuwG0HXsb — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2024

